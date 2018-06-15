Dream round firmly in sights for star amateur Peters

Keighley Peters is one step closer to a round of a lifetime with a European Tour star after he won through a regional final of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy, run in partnership with England Golf.

The Worthing Golf Club member kept alive his dream of a place in the pro-am of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports, when he qualified at Mid Herts Golf Club.

Peters, 46, will now head to England Golf Week in August at Frilford Heath Golf Club, Oxfordshire, for the national finals of the Chase Your Dream Trophy. The top players there will play in the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge and the winning team there will make a date for the British Masters.

It’s a journey which is already capturing the imaginations of thousands of amateur golfers in clubs affiliated to England Golf, just as it did in its inaugural year 12 months ago.

Back in 2017, the three overall winners partnered Ryder Cup hero Nicolas Colsaerts at the pro-am of the British Masters at Close House.

Peters, who scored a net 70 in qualifying on the St Albans course, started playing golf when he had downtime in his day job: “I used to be a fireman in London and really got into golf. I’ve had a few years out with a shoulder injury though.

“I came to Mid Herts and plotted my way round an absolutely gorgeous course – I’m so glad I qualified.”

Peters, who plays off a handicap of 12, added: “I know a lot about Frilford and I’m really excited to play there. I’ll continue with my tactic of focusing on positioning. If I can qualify from Frilford, I’ll be over the moon!”

Bridgestone’s consumer sales & marketing director, Farrell Dolan, said: “Keighley has done fantastically to qualify for the next round amongst a field of fantastic golfers. He’ll continue to chase his dream of playing at the British Masters!

“Our Chase Your Dream Trophy has captured the imaginations of many, many golfers. We want to build on our 2017 successes and create another competition that is etched in the diaries of English amateur players – including Keighley.”

For more information about Bridgestone and its Chase Your Dream concept, visit www.nomatterwhat.uk.com