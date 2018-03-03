Eastment wins top award

West Worthing Club’s Kelly Eastment was recognised for her great work by winning a top award recently

Eastment was named England's squash coach of the year for her fantastic contribution to the sport. Worthing-based coach Eastment picked up the prize in the Polar Squash Workforce Awards at the Dunlop British National Championships. After picking up the award, she said: “I feel privileged to have won and was very shocked as I didn’t know I had been nominated.

”I love the psychological side of the game, building rallies, experimenting on new shots, seeing how every player plays differently. How a game can be altered by how you feel mentally, whether you have had a hard day

or walk into the game feeling confident.”

Eastment's unique coaching style has seen her receive great praise. West Worthing Club chairman William Naunton said: "This is a thoroughly justified award and we are delighted to have the countries top squash coaches at West Worthing Club. Kelly is a key member of our coaching team and works with players of all abilities, from beginner to county level and beyond.”

For more details on how to get into squash visit www.wwc.org.uk.