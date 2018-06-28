England call is just reward for in-form Jamie

Jamie Brooks is toasting a junior national call.

The 14-year-old talent, who is a member of Worthing Petanque Club, has been named in the England junior A team.

Jamie will be part of the national side that takes part in the international junior tournament in Valence, France over the course of this week.

The young petanque talent has enjoyed some fine results over the past few months. In the recent international weekend competition, held at Worthing, Jamie reached the gold semi-final testing himself against some of the best players across Europe.

Along with that impressive effort, Jamie was a finalist in the national mixed doubles and won the regional adult-junior event in Southsea.

Jamie was honoured to receive an England call and said: “I love playing petanque and really enjoy watching and playing with strong players as well as good friends to develop my own game.

“I feel honoured to be in the national junior squad and have the opportunity to represent England both at European and World Championships in October.

“For the future, I want to grab the attention of the top players so they can realise my potential of winning national competitions and and be selected to play internationally.”

All involved with Worthing Petanque Club felt Jamie’s call was just reward for his efforts to the sport, chairman Bob Ainsworth said: “It is wonderful to see how Jamie has developed over the years in to such a strong player through his dedication, commitment and passion for petanque. We hope Jamie’s success will inspire other young people to give this sport for all a go.”