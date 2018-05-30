Fast times expected in record Worthing 10k

Athletes from across Sussex and beyond are set to come out in force with a record field anticipated for Sunday’s Worthing 10k.

More than 2,500 runners have registered to take part, with some of the fastest elite field competitors hitting the start line for the 28th edition of the race.

Last year’s winner and local favourite Jake Leitch (Worthing Harriers) is hoping a niggling injury settles down as he looks to defend his crown.

Leitch will face tough competition as a number of the counties elite Tom Evans (Lewes), James Westlake, Paul Navesey and Neil Boniface (all Crawley) and Kevin Rojas (Brighton & Hove) will battle it out to be crowned 2018 champion.

In the female race, 2017 winner Emily Proto will start as favourite.

The race starts on Worthing Promenade at 9.30am. Road closures will be in place from 9.15am through till 11am.

Further information can be found by visiting www.worthing10k.co.uk