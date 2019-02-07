Female section continues to flourish

Worthing Swimming Club’s water polo female section is ever-increasing.

The club have seen numbers grow in recent years and several members have gone on to represent Sussex and the south-east region.

Worthing did have trouble attracting enough female members to enter various competitions.

However, increased numbers have allowed the club to play in the London League Division 2 this season.

The latest action in that particular competition brought about another two wins. Worthing were convincing 13-3 winners over Watford before edging Oxford 6-3 to cap an impressive weekend.

Those victories were made all the more notable given a number of the squad had been away on duty with the south-east region under-18 team at an inter-regional event.

Given it was an exhausting weekend for many, two wins was a fantastic effort.

