Field of over 2,000 to take on third Worthing Half Marathon

A field of over 2,000 runners are set to tackle the third Worthing Half Marathon next Sunday (February, 11).

The race gets going at 9am from Marine Parade then heads around the streets of the town, before returning for a seafront finish.

Friends and family are encouraged to come along and support competitors. Race director Richard Xerri said: “Last year the turnout was fantastic. The weather was great and the race brought people out to cheer the runners on, mix with neighbours and listen to the brass band down the seafront.

“The course remains fast and the event has gained a great reputation. Once again, we support UK road running and are able to offer free entry to those ranked in the top 200 over half or 10km in the UK.”

Youngsters between the ages of five and ten will be able take part in a children’s specific race, while a 3km event for those aged 11 and upwards will also take place. Just as it was last year, Guild Care is the chosen charity and some road closures will be in place.

To enter either the mini-mile, 3km or Worthing Half Marathon visit www.worthinghalf.co.uk