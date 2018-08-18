Five-star Sofia impresses in junior championships

Sofia Maine won all five events she entered at the recent Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club junior championships.

Sofia won the 12-and-under and 14-and-under girls’ singles events, as well as the doubles competitions in both age categories.

Rising star Sofia was not finished there and teamed up with Zachary Rolland to secure the 14-and-under mixed doubles crown.

It proved to be an action-packed week for Angmering junior members as 70 children competed in more than 100 matches played in the Caffyns junior club championship.

Jason Handley overcame Alex Manktelow (7-6, 4-6, 1-0) in the 18-and-under boys’ singles final. Jason would also become a winner in multiple age categories. He beat Mantkelow in the 16-and-under boys’ singles, before teaming up with the man he beat - Mantkelow - to win the doubles title.

Jason just missed out on a quadruple crown as he and partner Blaise Cloran were beaten by Cole Cooper and Alicia Hope in the 18-and-under mixed doubles final.

A total of 19 titles were handed out at the end of what proved to be an enjoyable week for all involved.

Have you read?

Experienced duo agree to join Worthing Thunder



Sussex footballer makes FA Cup history on senior debut



Sussex cricketer England's 12th man for England's Test victory against India