Former Worthing-based bowler wins Commonwealth bronze

Former Homefield Park bowler Sian Honnor helped England win bronze in the women's triples lawn bowls at the Commonwealth Games today.

Honnor, a former chief reporter at the Worthing Herald, teamed up with Katherine Rednall and Ellen Falkner to beat Canada 20-12 in the bronze-medal match on the Gold Coast in Australia.



Australia, who overcame England 16-13 in the semi-finals, defeated Scotland 21-12 in the final to claim gold.



Honnor, with Sophie Tolchard and Falkner, had won gold in the lawn bowls triples in the last 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, when they beat Australia 22-4 in the final.