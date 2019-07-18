From Walsall to Ukraine: Club members shine in Britain and abroad

Worthing Swimming Club’s water polo team members have been busy playing a part in British and overseas competitions in recent weeks.

An unprecedented number of nine club players made up the 13-man south-east squad that took part in the under-16 boys inter-regional event in Walsall.

Worthing’s Felix Monaghan, Owen Halligan, Henry Broadhurst, Josh Luff, Jamie Bond, Matty Smith, Zach Kingett, Alexander Stephenson and Owen Street part of the team that secured a third-placed finish in Division 2. Bond took the MVP award for the south-east after several standout performances.

All of the Worthing contingent impressed and the younger players can take a great amount from being involved in the event.

The club also had a large number of members involved for the south-east in the under-16 girls inter-regional tournament. In Division 1 at Blackpool, Worthing players Ruby Rosser, Grace Byford, Caitlin Silk, Audrey Tala, Fleuve Williams and Maddie Calthrop were part of the team that secured a very creditable third place finish.

Meanwhile, Mia Sukurman and Giulia Villar-Alario were part of a very young south-east side that gained valuable experience in the Division 2 event in Walsall.

Worthing sent a young senior team to participate in a ten team ‘mini polo’ competition in Lviv, Ukraine.

The invitation to take part came from Markiyan Polovyi, who has trained and played with the club’s senior squad on numerous occasions for a number of years.

It was an exciting prospect to be part of a competition outside of the UK for nine player squad with an average age of just 19 - by far the youngest in the tournament.

Worthing were joined in the event by teams from across Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Belarus.

It took time for the team to adapt to playing in front of good crowds, cameras and the physicality from opposition.

Although Worthing failed to register a win, they were competitive and made improvement as the tournament progressed.

Referee Jon Gray also made the trip over, impressing organisers so much he was asked to officiate the final.

Have you read?

Lancing inflict friendly defeat on Worthing



Worthing put eight past Selsey to start pre-season in style



Ian Hart: Free-to-air cricket coverage is extremely important after England's dramatic World Cup win