Golf challenge backed by 15 teams

Guild Care’s 27th annual golf challenge took place on Friday at Worthing Golf Club and saw Burnand Brazier Malcolm Wilson take home the trophy.

There were 15 teams of three playing to raise money for Guild Care’s community support work, which provides more than 30 services to people living in the area from Fishersgate to Rustington.

From dementia care and care homes to community transport and providing carers with a much-needed break, the services aim to reduce isolation, support people to live independently for longer and to live well.

By supporting this event, the teams helped provide a stable future of support and care for thousands of children, older people.

Also present were Worthing mayor and mayoress Paul and Sandra Baker. Mr Baker has chosen Guild Care’s dementia specialist care home, Haviland House, as one of the mayor’s charities. Both got into the golf spirit and were photographed with the Guild Care fundraising team alongside businessman Peter Kennard, from H.D. Tribe, a long-standing supporter who was auctioneer in the evening.

Community fundraising manager Charlotte Bolton said: “We are so grateful for Peter Kennard’s help and Derek Steel. They are such valued supporters of Guild Care and do so much for us. Their eye for a brilliant auction prize is also second to none. We would like to thank the generous sponsors and all the teams who took part in the golf challenge that have helped us raise vital funds for Guild Care’s community services.”

All the players performed admirably and the fun carried on into the evening and was met with humour, banter and generosity, which saw Guild Care raise an incredible £7,915 from the challenge overall. This vital money will help Guild Care continue to provide community support to help people to live well.

Guild Care would like to congratulate winners Nigel Brazier, Nigel Gifford and Wayne Kenward and thank all the teams.

Also last weekend, Guild Care for the first time supported the 11th Worthing Children’s Parade, featuring 23 schools in the parade dressed as witches and wizards, embodying the parade’s Harry Potter theme.

Each school had been preparing by holding Harry Potter themed art workshops to produce creative structures that they carried through the town centre, accompanied by brightly-coloured costumes and music.

The parade started in Beach House Grounds and ended in Steyne Gardens, where Guild Care hosted a fayre including charity and commercial stalls, refreshments and children’s activities followed by performances from Chatsmore High School choir, Glendale Theatre Arts School, Dynamic Performing Arts group and more.

