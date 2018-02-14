Golf club bridge drive helps Hospice at Home

Hundreds of pounds were raised in a charity bridge event at Ham Manor Golf Club.

A total of 96 players took part in the annual Charity Bridge Drive, including visitors from neighbouring golf and bridge clubs.

First prize winner Marion Emery receives her prize

The event was organised by the ladies section, overseen by Ina Cahill and Brenda Alder.

More than £750 was raised, including more than £450 from the raffle.

Ina said: “We thank all the lady members of Ham Manor who contributed the homemade cakes and all the raffle prizes, including Ferring Nurseries who donated a beautiful potted spring flower display.

“The money raised goes to a very worthy local charity, St Barnabas House Hospice at Home.”

First prize was won by Marion Emery, Ann Ferris came in second place and third place went to Peter Mayhew.

Slam winners were Moira Baker and Tony Lawson.

Refreshments included cakes donated by the lady golf members.

For more information about social membership for non golf players, which allows people to join in social activities throughout the year and join the thriving bridge section, call 01903 783288 or visit www.hammanor.co.uk