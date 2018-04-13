Goring shooter Gleeson misses out on Commonwealth Games medal

Goring-based shooter Katie Gleeson just missed out on a Commonwealth Games medal earlier today.

Competing in the women's 50 metre rifle three-position category final on the Australian Gold Coast, Gleeson finished fifth overall.

Gleeson, 23, failed to qualify for the 10m air rifle final earlier in the week but fared much better in the three-position event.

The Goring shooting star returned a score of 420.2 in today's 50m three-position rifle category competition, which was not quite enough to see her medal.

Gleeson was pleased with her efforts and said: "I’m happy with the result because I squeaked in to the final so any position above that was always going to be an improvement. To be able to finish a couple of places outside the medal positions, I’m absolutely buzzing with that.

“It means the world to be here. My family are here watching and just to be able to make them proud, my country proud, it means everything to me.”