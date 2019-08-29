Great Britain training camps attended by Worthing contingent

A number of talented young water polo players from across the area have been away on national duty.

Several of Worthing Swimming Club’s water polo junior members recently travelled to Hungary to be part of a week-long training camp with Great Britain’s age group academy section.

Jamie Bond, Josh Luff, Owen Street and Mattie Smith were all part of the boys’ 2004 age group.

They were also joined by fellow Worthing juniors Caitlin Silk, Audrey Tala and Grace Byford in the girls GB squad.

It continued what has been a brilliant few months for Tala, who was part of the Worthing girls’ team that competed in the national age group championships earlier this year.

But those were not the only club members away on national duty.

Liv Henderson has also been in Hungary with the GB under-17 girls’ squad.

The European Champion-ships take place in Greece next month and the team were putting in their final preparations ahead of the tournament.

This once again displays the quality of young talent currently at Worthing.

