Impressive regional performances from talented group

Worthing Swimming Club members came away with some impressive results at the recent south east region championships

Taking place over three weekends, Worthing’s eight team contingent did themselves proud.

Young talent Leon Taylor made four finals, managing to finish third in two of his age group events.

Other Worthing members Caitlin Silk, Rosie Windslow, Freya Knight, Lyra Walton, Oscar Silk, Benjamin Kelly and Katie O’Hara all impressed as they took on some of the best swimmers across the county.