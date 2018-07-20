Juniors step up to star for south-east region

A number of Worthing Swimming Club’s water polo junior section players represented the south-east at the under-16 national inter-regional championships.

Worthing saw a total of ten junior boys and girls selected to take part in the event.

The boys’ competition saw the squad make the long journey to the north-west to play at the Liverpool Aquatic Centre in a tough seven team event. Josh Coulson, Jamie Bond, Owen Street, Ben Bolton and Mattie Smith were the Worthing members part of the 13-man south-east squad who played six tough matches over the weekend, winning against the north-west and Wales sides.

The south-east girls made the journey to Millfield School in Somerset for their tournament. Caitlin Silk, Grace Byford and Nicole Fawcett – who has only recently arrived in the UK from South Africa – were part of the A squad, while Maisie Standen and Ruby Rosser played in the B team.

In a hugely exciting event the A squad won the competition after beating Ireland in the final, having lost to the same opposition in the qualifying games. It was a remarkable win with the south-east girls coming back from 6-2 down – Nicole netting the winner with a long distance effort just four seconds from the end.

All of the girls’ in both squads made a significant contribution and Nicole was named MVP for the A team, while Maisie achieved the same feat for the B team.

