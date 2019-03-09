Juniors topple East Sussex in epic club battle

A team of 25 from Worthing Badminton Club’s junior section played a match against East Sussex at Worthing Leisure Centre.

Each member played at least three singles and three doubles matches in their age group. The ages involved were under-12, -14, -16 and -18 with a total of 114 matches racked up in the competition.

Worthing juniors were the victors, winning 64 – 50. A special mention must go to Worthing’s under-12s who won all their games with a tally of 27-0.

Have you read?

Sussex football's best supported sides: Which non-league teams have the highest average home attendance this season?



Former Hibernian and Crystal Palace goalkeeper searching for new club following Worthing release



Sussex football hotshots: Who are the county's top scorers this season?