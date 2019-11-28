Legendary instructor who has trained Tom Hardy, Keanu Reeves and Margot Robbie visits Worthing

Worthing’s premier Brazilian Jiu Jitsu (BJJ) Academy, Centre Line BJJ hosted the legendary 8th Degree Red & White Belt Mauricio Gomes for a seminar at their academy in Southcourt Road.

Mauricio’s reputation attracted students from London, Portsmouth, Brighton and Oxford to experience training with the highest-ranking BJJ practitioner in Europe, making use of the first time someone of such high rank was teaching in the Worthing area.

Mauricio Gomes with the BJJ Academy in Worthing

BJJ is widely regarded as a highly effective martial art that is a key component of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), a stand-alone grappling sport, and a cornerstone for practical self-defence. It was introduced to Brazil by Japanese settlers in the early 1900’s, where the enthusiastic locals tested their new found skills in challenge matches against fighters from other combat styles. Over time, it has become a popular combat sport in its own right and has attracted many celebrities such as Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham, Ross Kemp, Demi Lovato, Henry Cavill, Keanu Reeves, Margot Robbie, Charlie Hunnam, Russell Brand, Ashton Kutcher and Tom Hardy.

In time BJJ developed into the worlds most efficient grappling based martial art, and led the Gracie family to create the Ultimate Fighting Championships (UFC).

By far the greatest influence on the development of Jiu Jitsu in Brazil was the Gracie family. Mauricio grew up in Rio and was training closely with the Gracie’s from a very young age. He eventually married into the Gracie family and his son, Roger Gracie, is regarded as the greatest BJJ competitor of all time. In the late 90’s, Mauricio moved to the UK to promote and spread the word of BJJ, he would go on to establish the Gracie Barra and Roger Gracie Associations and is widely considered to be The Godfather of UK BJJ.

During the seminar, Mauricio demonstrated some of his famous pressure based control and submission techniques, taking time with all students to ensure they understood the key details. He ensured all students, from white to black belt, truly understood and learned something new.

Alongside his very effective techniques and teaching skills, Mauricio has an extremely warm and magnetic personality that immediately charmed him to all the students. After the seminar he hung around to speak to the students and take photos with them. The seminar was such a success; he’s agreed to make a return visit in April 2020!

Centre Line BJJ is a Worthing based Jiu Jitsu Academy and was started in October 2018 by Miad Najafi and Howard Newton, who share more than 50 years of martial arts experience between them. The club is affiliated to the Mauricio Gomes Legacy Team and more information can be found at www.worthingmartialarts.co.uk