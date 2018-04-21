Maiden podium place for Hills in SuperCup opener

Worthing-based racing driver Aidan Hills got his Mazda MX-5 SuperCup season up and running at Silverstone over the Easter weekend.

Hills was full of confidence as he started another campaign after winning the 2017 rookie of the year award.

A huge entry of 37 drivers battled it out in the season curtain-raiser and Worthing racer Hills would go on to score a third-placed finish in the final race of the weekend.

Hills made a steady start in the qualifying session, which would see him start seventh and fourth respectively on the grid for races one and two.

Conditions were extremely difficult to call in the opening race with the clouds looking like they could downpour, it was hard for Hills and his team to decide a set up for the car.

They decided on the half-wet, half-dry option which seemed to have worked. With a good start, Hills found himself running third early on and threatening a first-ever race win. Contact from another diver later in the race saw Hills spinning out of fourth position and finish tenth overall.

Starting fourth on the grid for race two, Hills got another trademark fast start and was straight up to third.

After a few more laps the race was looking good for Hills and he made a very bold move for second position down into the famous Brooklands bend. Hills was now battling for the win and, after a race-long fight with five drivers, Hills finished third for his first ever Mazda MX-5 SuperCup podium.

In the reverse grid format for the final race of the meet - which new this season - Hills was drawn to start fifth, finishing a solid sixth.

Speaking after the opening Mazda MX-5 SuperCup round of the season, Hills said: “It was a pretty good weekend all-in-all. I got my first ever podium and I am sitting fifth in the championship, if someone told me that before the weekend started I would’ve laughed at them. The changes we have made to the car over the winter have made a huge difference and I feel so confident every time I get in it now. It’s cool to think my best finish last season was eighth and I’ve already been in the top-three after one weekend this season.

“I can’t thank all my supporters enough, Discount Tyre, DMH Motors and DMH Storage. I couldn’t do it without them.”