Mixed fortunes for Bar Boxing fighters as club are back in action at Brighton show

Bar Boxing Club were back in action on Saturday night at the King Alfred Leisure Centre in Hove at the Brighton & Hove ABC show.

Club member Oscar Ericson, 13, produced a dominant competitive debut performance, boxing largely from the centre of the ring to record a very satisfactory unanimous points victory over Freddie Allen-Goble from the home club.

The teenager paced himself well throughout, boxing to instruction and using good foot movement to control the tempo of the encounter whilst forcing his opponent to cover up in the corner at the conclusion of every round.

His Bar Boxing team-mate, George Teague-Smith, 27, was less fortunate later in the evening when his bout with tall, awkward southpaw Toby Saunders, also of Brighton & Hove, was called to an early halt due to injury.

Following a closely contested first round, which either boxer may have edged in the eyes of the judges, Teague-Smith suffered a shoulder tendon injury which resulted in him being withdrawn from the contest by his corner.

Coach Ady Clark said: "I thought Oscar did very well, he controlled the pace by mixing up his ranges and never allowed his opponent to settle.

"There are obvious things to work on but it was a promising start to his competitive boxing career.

"George damaged a tendon in his shoulder and was unable to continue, but hopefully this is a bout that will go again once George has made a fully recovery.”