Mother and daughter enjoy county success

Mother and daughter pairing Sally and Lisa Mills took to the water for the recent Sussex County Championships.

The duo both swim for Mid Sussex Marlins with Washington-based Lisa competing in her first county masters event.

Lisa took part in six different events in the 35-39 age group category. In the 25metre and 50m butterfly, 25m and 50m freestyle, 25m, 50m and 100m breaststroke and 100m individual medley Lisa recorded personal best times in each - marking what proved to be an impressive debut in a county competition.

Mother Sally, who came third in the south east awards swimmer of the year, competed in the 60-64 age group category. Sally five of the six events she entered, finishing second in the other.

