Nik Allen continues fine exploits for Worthing Excelsior

Worthing Excelsior’s Nik Allen continued his fine season by winning the Sussex CA 15-mile championship time trial at Steyning on Sunday.

In doing so he became the first rider from the club to win a mens’ open age SCA event since 2008, with his time of 32minutes 14seconds.

It was held on a new hilly course due to roadworks on the usual flatter track.

The event also served as the Worthing Excelsior championship, so Allen doubled up with club honours too.

Karen McGrath (40:04) took the womens’ Sussex CA title. Paul Townsley (39:36) gained a fine fifth place in the Sussex veterans rankings with +7:07.

Other times were Spencer Kirkham (35:16), Nolan Heather (35:22), Simon Steeles (36:19), Huw Williams (36:42), Ian Cheesman (36:46), Colin Toppin (36:56), Rick Hughes (39:16) and Mike O’Gorman (40:01). The run of poor weather forced events Worthing Excelsior riders were set to take part in to be cancelled for safety reasons.

The club’s evening ten mile time trial was not run because of strong winds.

Riders will be hoping the weather improves for the Blazing Saddles 50-mile time trial in Hampshire this weekend.

