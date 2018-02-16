Pavilion welcome former world champion

Former three time world indoor singles champion, Andy Thomson, visited Worthing Pavilion this past week.

Thomson gave useful advice on ways club members could improve their game.

Following the visit of a former world champion, Linda Farley beat Liz Allen to qualify for the quarter-finals of the county unbadged singles.

Pavilion are top of the Sussex County League thanks to emphatic 145–84 win over title-chasing Grattons.

Worthing were victorious in each of the six rinks on their way to a resounding success.

Sharon Pratt and Pat Edmonds won their county triples match by one shot against Arun.

Edmonds and Pratt were unable to follow up that triples win as, alongside Ann Button and Carol Artley, they lost by three shots in a county fours match.

n Worthing Indoor Bowls Club started their week with a 177-38 win over Storrington. They had a sterner test when hosting Banks Bowling Association. Worthing were behind at half-time but won 105-81.

Top scorers were John Hobbs, Derek King, Gill Robinson and Ted Coaker.

Other winning skips were Bill Whittaker, club captain George Youngs and Dave Robinson.

The fifth rink, skipped by Jim King, went to Bankers (28-11).

Worthing came out 97-92 winners in a home meeting with Cambridgeshire. A strong 31-14 success on club captain Youngs rink proved key.

Goring Manor made the short trip to Worthing and came out 110-74 victors in the derby encounter.

Margaret Jay, Pam Tottman, Roy Phillips and skip Bill Whittaker (26-10) bagged the only winning rink for Worthing.