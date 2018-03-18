Petanque club supports guide dogs charity

Worthing Petanque Club played host to 42 teams from Sussex and surrounding counties for its annual charity fundraising event.

This year’s charity, Guide Dogs for the Blind, was chosen by club members and the event raised more than £500.

Kay Aplin, a Guide Dogs volunteer and long-time petanque player, said: “It’s really good to be able to help a worthy cause while enjoying my sport.”

Miriam and John, who are visually impaired, attended with their dogs Bradley and Ellie and were presented with the cheque by treasurer Keith Rutter.

Chairman Bob Ainsworth said: “Miriam and John knew very little about the sport of petanque, so Keith explained that metal balls called boules are thrown towards a small wooden jack, on a pitch, known as terrain, of sand, grit or gravel. The object is to get your boules closer to the jack than your opponent’s.”

Worthing Petanque Club plays at West Worthing Club in Titnore Way. Visit www.worthingpetanqueclub.org.uk for more information.