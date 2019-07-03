Prospects show why they could feature at Wimbledon in years to come

A number of talented youngsters showed why there is plenty of optimism surrounding the new generation at Angmering-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club.

The club’s annual championship was dominated by an exciting crop of talented prospects.

The youngest player was William Taunton, 13, fought bravely before being beaten 6-3, 6-3 by Alex Watt in the men’s singles final.

But bounced back superbly to take the men’s doubles title alongside partner Chris Lawson. There was a fresh feel to this year’s event, with the average age of the four singles finalists just 16.

In total there were 76 matches played over a fortnight, all of which were arranged by head coach Andrew Cook.

The competition culminated with 15 finals being played on an action-packed day on Sunday.

Ellen Alliston was crowned ladies singles champion courtesy of her 6-1, 6-2 victory over Charlotte Macgovern.

Although Allison and partner Jackie Brooks fell at the final hurdle in the ladies doubles.

They went down 6-1, 6-1 against winners Lauren Bishop and Megan Close.

Watt followed on from his men’s singles success, taking the mixed doubles title with Close.

Keith Champion and Costas Samothrakis teamed up to clinch the senior doubles crown after a win in three sets against David Brooks and Ian Robinson.

Julie Pearce and partner Brooks won the ladies equivalent after defeating Joy Withers and Elaine Phillips 6-0, 6-2.

John Marston was the men’s singles group two winners, seeing off Cole Cooper 7-5, 6-1.

Grace Took, Simon Rebbetts, Kevin Payne, Jon Nuttall, Yvonne Sadler, Brent Taunton, Nikki Rawlings, Glyne Collins and Chris Hughes also lifted silverware on what was another hugely successful club championships.

Have you read?

Ownership and senior management changes at Worthing Thunder after chairman Frank Gainsbury steps down following 11-year spell



Botham plays key part in ending Goring's wait for first league win of the season



Tokyo Paralympic hopeful and Worthing talent Lauren Jones returns from illness to lift 20th career women's doubles title in Zagreb