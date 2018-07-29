Proud moment for Flipitas as club members represent Team GB

Worthing-based Flipitas Gymnastics Club turned in a dazzling display as they recently represented Great Britain

A group from Flipitas travelled to Liege, Belgium, for a festival of gymnastics with 16 countries taking part.

Queen of Belgium, Jonkvrouw Mathilde, was in attendance on one of the days. Flipitas head coach Pippa Wilson said: “I am extremely proud of our gymnasts and want their hard work to be recognised. It was a huge achievement for all involved.”

