Reigning European and world champion Stephens targets more success

Gavin Stephens is aiming to replicate what proved to be one of his finest years in 2019.

The Worthing Harrier athlete finished 2018 as World and European Masters M40 category champion, achieving the leading time in his age group also.

Gavin Stephens (centre) on his way to glory

A delighted Stephens admitted things could not have worked out much better for him last year and said: “Everything seemed to go right in 2018.

“With two major championships in the calendar I was aiming to peak in March and September, so to win gold at both was beyond my expectations.

"The best part of 2018 for me has to be the 400m World final in Malaga, where I ran my fastest time for 18 years.

"I beat a strong field that included 2010 Commonwealth gold medallist Mark Mutai of Kenya."

Currently enjoying a well-deserved rest, Stephens is eyeing even more glory in 2019.

The World Masters Indoor Championships are next on his calendar.

He added: “Winter training is going well and I’m looking forward to heading to Poland in March. After finishing third in Spain over the 200m, I feel I’ve got a bit of unfinished business in this event - gold will certainly be the target.”

