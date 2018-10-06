Rowers taste silver success

A crew of Worthing rowers tasted silver success at the recent South Coast Championships, writes Sam Brooke.

Zuzana Fraser, 39, Jordan Simper, 19, Emily Gurney, 20, Natalie Holden, 24, and cox Sophie McEwen, 21, finished in second place in the ladies’ senior championship regatta in Deal, Kent.

“We weren’t expecting to come second - we thought we’d do worse actually!” said Gurney. Rivals Shoreham beat them to first place, but Gurney wasn’t disappointed: “On the water there’s a rivalry, but off the water we’re all very good friends.

“It was good to have them there, it was more motivating for us.” Worthing Rowing Club entered a team in the gruelling Boston Marathon - a 31-mile time trial down the River Witham in Lincolnshire. Zoltan Hercz, 31, completed the course as a single sculler, having finished first in the novice category last year. A ladies’ quad of Izzy Hooker, 17, Vanda Balla, 31, Sophie Bailey, 25, Fraser, and cox

Callum Long, 22, also finished the notoriously long race.

Balla said: “I don’t think you can train for it, really. You just try to survive!”

