Runners out in force for Goring Hangover 5

There was a great turnout as a number of runners took to the Goring Hangover 5 course to mark the new year.
The annual race saw 466 senior athletes complete the five-mile West Sussex Fun Run League event.
Andrew McCaskill will be hoping his fine start to 2019 continues over the next 12 months.
The unattached entrant broke the 30-minute barrier, winning in a time of 29mins 46secs.
McCaskill came home over a minute before his nearest challenger. Horsham Blue Stars’ Luke Burgess claimed second (30:58).
Another unattached runner, Toby Nisbet, completed the top-three (31:09).
Katy Hedgethorne was the first female across the line (33:12), which was enough to see her claim tenth overall.
Lewes Athletics Club’s Gina Wilson was second (36:00), while Hedgethorne’s club-mate, Jade Elphick, was third female home in a time of 36:34.
Conditions were ideal for the first WSFRL race of the season, with plenty more to come this calendar year.
