Helen said: “It was a great event to be part of and hopefully the kids had a brilliant time doing something a bit different. That’s the whole point of these courses, for kids to have fun, learn new skills and do something they may never have tried before.” Sussex County Tennis Club, in Kingston Lane, will be running a number of Tennis for Kids courses across the summer and into the new school year. To find out more and sign-up for a place visit clubspark.lta.org.uk/tennisforkids
Southwick tennis coach joins former British star player for mini Wimbledon session
A Southwick tennis coach joined a former British star player for a mini Wimbledon session, giving schoolchildren an opportunity to try the sport. Helen Mitchell, coach at Sussex County Lawn Tennis Club in Southwick, worked with Julie Hobbs, who won eight singles titles and 25 doubles titles on the ITF circuit, and two other tennis coaches at the Tennis for Kids session next to the British Airways i360 in Brighton.
