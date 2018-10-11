Speedway: Eastbourne Eagles promise a Mildenhall Tigers huge battle in KO Cup final

It is a fourth KO Cup final in four successive years for Eastbourne Speedway this weekend.

The Forman IT Eagles face the Mildenhall Fen Tigers home and away, knowing this is likely to be their biggest test in the competition since they joined the National League in 2015.

For the last three years the trophy has gone to the Sussex club but they are up against an all-conquering team from the Fens which has an unbeaten run stretching back 21 matches.

The first leg is on Friday night (October 12) at the Suffolk club’s West Row stadium with the return the following evening at Arlington, which has a 7.30pm start time for the first race. Eastbourne team boss Connor Dugard said few people would expect the Eagles to triumph.

“We are the underdogs but we’ve beaten everyone in front of us to get this far. “It’s all to play for and we are going out to win – as always.

“We are hugely proud of our KO Cup record and it is a run we obviously want to keep going.

“Mildenhall can think again if they believe we will just roll over and let them take the trophy.

“I can promise them a big battle as we have our eyes on a fourth successive KO Cup.”

Dugard is able to name an unchanged team.

Eastbourne: Georgie Wood, Jason Edwards, Mark Baseby, Ethan Spiller, Tom Brennan, Charley Powell, Charlie Brooks