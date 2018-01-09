Squash star Bryant bags British title

Shoreham squash star Jonah Bryant took just 22 minutes to land the biggest global title of his young career on Sunday.

The 13-year-old romped to an emphatic 11-2, 11-5, 11-6 final triumph over Egyptian Islam Kouratam to be crowned Dunlop British Junior Open champion in Birmingham.

Bryant became the second young English player to win the under-13 title in the past three years and was pleased to avenge a semi-final defeat he suffered in the same competition back in 2017.

He said: “I’ve trained for 12 months for this tournament so I’m really happy.

“I tried to keep focused as much as possible and if I let the Egyptian back in he could have won. I was so happy to keep that concentration and close it out 3-0.”

Bryant is based at Corals Club in Brighton and attends Lancing College’s Prep School.

Jonah’s father Ross is a former professional and one day hopes to follow in his footsteps.

“My dad is amazing but so is Ben Hutton, my coach at Corals. I wouldn’t be here without his help,” Jonah added.

“I’m addicted to squash, hopefully one day I can turn pro.”