Strudwick increases championship advantage

Case Moto Rapido Moto3 rider Thomas Strudwick returned to track action for round three of the British Talent Cup at Norfolk’s Snetterton.

This time running with the British Superbike Championship at a circuit that the Littlehampton-based rider quite likes, he was hoping to maintain his good run of results in the championship to maintain or build his points lead.

The weekend began well for Strudwick as he set the third fastest time in qualifying on Saturday, with less than a second covering the top five.

In his first race of the weekend on the same day, he took third place and maintained his sequence of podium finishes but lost the championship lead.

He finished a full 15 seconds in front of the rest of the pack but this performance was a disappointment for Strudwick.

Strudwick was determined to make amends and regain the top spot in race two on Sunday. But when setting himself up to take on the leader, he made a mistake and hit the deck, leaving him with work to do to make the race his own.

However, by the time he crossed the line and took the chequered flag Strudwick had opened up a three second gap to second place.

Having taken the win, his second of the season, he did as he had set out and regained the championship lead and increased his lead by 13 points heading into the next round which will be at Silverstone.