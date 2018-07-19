Students shine on national stage

Shoreham College pupils scored a plethora of podium places at the ISA national athletics championships.

The College has a rich history of doing well at this event and this year proved to be no different - winning more medals than ever before.

Shoreham College students entered the competition under the banner of London south after qualifying to represent them in the regional heats.

Head of sport at Shoreham College, Ollie Edlin, spoke of his pride at a wonderful set of results. He said: “Superb, outstanding, fantastic, awesome and magnificent. There are so many words to describe our athletes from Shoreham College who competed at the ISA national athletics competition. A terrific achievement to be at the Alexander Stadium treading the same ground as the greats of Great Britain.”

Eloise (year six rounders ball throw), Sasha (year nine javelin), Frankie (year seven long jump) Fin (year 11 javelin) Mary (year five rounders ball throw) and Massi (year nine long jump) were all gold medal winners.

Shoreham College students bagged 12 more silver and bronze medals.

