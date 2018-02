Several Worthing Badminton Club junior members entered the recent under-14 competition at the Dolphin Leisure Centre in Haywards Heath.

There was an all Worthing final as Maizie Thompson took on Lily Wingrove in the Plate final. Maizie managed to win and then the pair teamed up to finish third in the girls’ doubles.

Joel Butler was victorious in the boys’ singles and also went on to win the doubles alongside partner Max Warren.