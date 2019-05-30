Sussex-based i-star Academy gymnastics starlets land silver medal on international duty with Great Britain

A group of promising rhythmic gymnasts who compete in Shoreham are celebrating international success.

The Sussex-based i-star Academy starlets recently represented Great Britain in a tournament in Hungary, managing to collect a silver medal after a fine performance.

Emily Austin, Ivy Cunningham, Rosie Cheale, Amelia Dean, Amelie Deane, Isabella Rittman and Sasha Velicko all received their first call-ups for the Pecs Cup competition.

The group is made up of gymnasts aged between 12 to 14 and they are part of the Great Britain performance pathway programme.

Shoreham’s i-star Academy starlets performed two fantastic routines, which resulted in them coming second overall behind the national team of Romania.

As a reward, the group have been selected to represent Great Britain once again, this time in Bulgaria in July.

Both the girls and their parents continue to work to raise funds in order to cover training and competition costs. Although they are now seeking sponsorship to continue on the pathway.

There is also a fundraising page set up by the group in attempt to raise money at www.gofundme.com/f/help-our-junior-gbr-rhythmic-gymnasts-southeast

Have you read?

Worthing 10k course record 'under threat' with fast, elite field set to take part



Sutton United and Torquay United sign influential Worthing aces David Ajiboye and Lucas Covolan



No reason for Worthing fans to panic after key pair move to Sutton United and Torquay United, says manager Adam Hinshelwood