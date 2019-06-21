Sussex swimming prospect Charlotte Johnson starring in national and county competitions

Lancing-based swimming prospect Charlotte Johnson has won multiple titles on the county stage in 2019.

The Mid Sussex Marlins member, 15, scooped four winners medals at the recent Sussex county championships in Crawley.

She won the women’s open events in 200, 400, 800 and 1,500metre freestyle categories.

Not content with her fine exploits against some of the strongest age group swimmers across Sussex, Charlotte was crowned champion in the south east regional age 16 championship in High Wycombe last month.

She gained qualification and competed in the open championships, which took place in Glasgow.

Charlotte was not fazed on the national stage, winning her heat in the 200m butterfly event.

A brilliant year could get better for the 15-year as she has qualified for six events in the national championships, which take place later this summer.

Charlotte, who attends Sir Robert Woodard Academy, regularly trains before and after school, showing great commitment to the sport, which is being rewarded.

