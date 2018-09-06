Talented Hills scores maiden Mazda MX-5 SuperCup race win

Worthing-based racer Aidan Hills bagged a first ever Mazda MX-5 SuperCup race win in the latest round at Oulton Park Circuit.

Hills, 22, went in to weekend having secured a podium place in each of the previous five race meetings.

The racing talent continued his fine record, finishing third in the opening two races at Oulton Park, before securing a first victory in the competition in the final action of a busy weekend. Hills revealed his hope was to score three podiums in the latest race round - but managed to exceed his own expectations. He said: “My goal for the weekend was to get three podiums, but I exceeded that goal massively.

“This is something we have been working towards, me and my dad, for the last 18 months and there have been plenty of times where I thought I was never going to win a race. But we’ve finally done it, I can’t believe it.

“There may have been a slight tear in my eye after the chequered flag. That was by far the hardest, most intense race of my 13-year racing career.

“I obviously have to thank my dad for all his hard work over the years, this win is as much his as it is mine. Also, thanks to DMH Motors, DMH Storage and Discount Tyre Direct for all of the support they give me.”

Hills impressed in qualifying, managing quick enough lap times to see him start third in races one and two. Former champion James Baldwin and Hills were locked in a race long battle in the first action of the weekend but it was the Worthing talent who held on to secure a sixth successive podium finish.

Hills achieved the same placing in race two. He then held off reigning champion Luke Herbert and championship leader Jack Harding to seal a first ever race victory in the final action of the weekend.

