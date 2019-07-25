Top sports accolade for Broadwater C of E Primary School

Broadwater C of E Primary School have scooped a top sports award.

They have been awarded the highest possible sporting recognition at both key stage one and key stage two levels.

The awards acknowledge the quantity of competition, quality of teaching and participation levels across the school and within the community.

Broadwater were also granted platinum status at KS2 and platinum plus at KS1 earlier this year.

Some of the key highlights of 2019 include 327 children (88%) regularly attending extra-curricular sports clubs and 281 children (76%) representing Broadwater C of E Primary in inter-school competitions.

The school also achieved a top three finish in 31 inter-school sports events in football, netball, cross-country, athletics, tri-golf, boccia, stoolball, handball, swimming, gymnastics and cricket. Broadwater were the champions of 11 inter-school sports competitions.

PE teacher Tom Lund said: “We are extremely proud of all our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of school sport. We would also like to thank the parents and volunteers, who continue to help the school thrive and attain new levels.”

