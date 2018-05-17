VIDEO: Runners out in force for Arunners' Beach Run

Runners from across the county came out in force for the annual Arunners' Beach Run last night.

The five-mile race, which is part of the West Sussex Fun Run League, was won by Henfield Joggers' Andy Massingale in an impressive time of 27mins 41secs.

Participation was high once again, with 476 adult runners completing the course while 133 youngsters finished the ¾mile junior race.

Mikey Neville of Chichester Runners followed winner Massingale in second and Richard Robinson completed this year's top-three.

Henfield Joggers' Massingale toasted his first ever Arunners' Beach Run race win and said: "It was nice out there, a little bit windy, but I was really pleased to win the race.

"I did the race a couple of years back but not last year, I think the last time I did it there was less on the beach, this year was all on the beach on the way back which was quite nice.

Arunners' Beach Run 2018 winner Andy Massingale

"The pebbles can be a bit of a hazard and there is a chance to twist your ankle. Fortunately for me things went well, I didn't trip over, didn't fall over and didn't push anyone over so it was good.

"I've got the Edinburgh Marathon at the end of the month, hopefully this win will help me beat a personal best time in that race.

"Now I know what to aim for I'll be back to give it another go next year."

Haywards Heath Harrier Kim Lo was the first female across the line, winning the race for a second time.

Arunners' Beach Run winner Andy Massingale (centre), second-placed Mikey Neville (left) and third-place finisher Richard Robinson (right)

Experienced runner Lo, 38, who was heading to Romania to compete in a Translyvanian event after the race, said: "It was a bit wet on the beach but I was really happy with how things went. I think the course has changed a little bit since when I last competed, it's now more on the beach so it is a bit tougher going.

"This was a warm-up for me as I'm travelling to Romania to take part in Translyvanian 100k."