World stage awaits for Harriers' hammer thrower Hawkes

Worthing & District Harriers athletes did themselves proud at the recent Sussex School Championships and Southern under-20/senior competitions

Hammer thrower Ben Hawkes threw a new personal best distance of 71.55metres on his way to winning gold at the Southern Championships. The incredible throw set a new county record and also meets qualifying standard for the under-20 World Championships.

Harriers’ junior athletes followed in Hawkes’ footsteps, breaking a number of records at the Sussex Schools competition.

Freya Brennand threw a personal best of 42.91m in the girls’ hammer, which was a championship and club record. The boys’ hammer followed with Sam Illsley (56.07m) and Joe Beal (45.55m) both throwing personal bests to finish first and third respectively.

In the under-17 discus, Isabel Lay (22.70m) finished fourth. In the shot, Sam Williamson (12.53m) had to settle for runners-up spot. Ella Macara and Chardonnay Bowles represented the district in the junior girls Javelin. Macara finished seventh and Bowles was second.

Hope Yelling equalled her personal best (1.50m) in the high jump, just missing out on 1.55m. In the triple jump, under-17 Kelsey Sutherland set a new personal and championship best of 11.14m, while Eloise Longhurst own PB (10.59m) saw her finish third.

Ellie Hughes ran a PB in the 100m (14.31sec), Emily Dore followed suit (13.25), Ethan Muirhead finished second (11.90) - another PB - and Ethan Nicholson ran a personal best time of 12.02.

Ethan Ward ran a personal best time of 4min 26sec to finish third, closely followed by Archie Sloan (4:33). Lukas Harber (4:42) was eighth.

In the under-17 race, Luke Ellard finished eighth with a time of 4:42.

In the 800metres, Ruben Sezen ran a new personal best of 2:13.