Worthing 10k course record 'under threat' with fast, elite field set to take part

Worthing 10k race director Gavin Stephens believes the course record could be broken for the second year in succession.

A field around 2,500 runners are expected to descend on the seaside town on Sunday.

England international James Westlake set a new course record time of 30minutes 31seconds on his way winning last year’s race.

But Stephens insisted that time could be eclipsed in 2019.

He said: “We are looking forward to another fantastic community event for Worthing.

“On behalf of the organising team I’d like to wish all runners the very best of luck.

“This year’s line-up indicates the men’s course record of 30:31, set last year by James Westlake, could once again be under threat.

The weather forecast is looking relatively favourable, we’re all excited for some fantastic racing in the town.”

Worthing Harriers’ Jack Leitch, last year’s runner-up Andy Greenleaf and Chris Zablocki all look set to take part.

Organised by the Worthing Harriers, the event attracts a fast elite field with club and charity runners raising in excess of £100,000.

A mini mile race for runners aged between 7-14 starts at 08:45 am.

The senior race gets going at 09:30am on Worthing Promenade.

Road closures will be in place, more information at www.worthing10k.co.uk

Have you read?

Sutton United and Torquay United sign influential Worthing aces David Ajiboye and Lucas Covolan



No reason for Worthing fans to panic after key pair move to Sutton United and Torquay United, says manager Adam Hinshelwood



Chris Jordan: I loved my England stint - but Griffin is pleased to have me home