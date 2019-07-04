Worthing Am Am Golf Day sees 37 teams compete, raising money for Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK

Worthing Golf Club welcomed 148 players for the biggest fundraising event on its calendar, the annual charity Am Am Golf Day.

The 37 teams played 36 holes over both courses and MHA Carpenter Box won the day with a total score of 245 points.

Club captain David Hopkins, left, with Rob Lee, Matt Beaver from Piltdown Golf Club, Graham Terry and Mark Northam

David Hopkins, club captain, presented the prizes and explained the money raised would be going to his chosen charity, Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK.

Barclays Bank supported the event by matching the money raised in the raffle.

David chose the charity as his grandson, Oscar, was diagnosed with the most severe form of SMA when he was born in June 2017 and sadly, despite the best care, he passed away after only six months.

SMA is a rare, genetically inherited neuromuscular condition that causes progressive muscle weakness and loss of movement due to muscle wasting. Visit https://smauk.org.uk for more information.