Worthing College netball stars celebrate memorable treble

Worthing College’s netball team recently completed an impressive treble.

A Sussex under-19 Cup win was followed by glory in the Hampshire League before finishing fourth overall in the National Schools Finals.

The first team travelled to Burgess Hill Girls School for the under-19 Sussex Cup final against Brighton College.

Worthing started well and an organised defensive unit helped them lead 12-3 at the end of the first quarter.

Brighton stepped up and closed the space to make it difficult for the Worthing team but they still led 23-11 at half-time. Worthing moved 37-19 by the end of the third quarter and closed out the match to win 47-24.

Following on from their Sussex Cup triumph, Worthing went on to win the Hampshire League by beating Barton Peveril 42-25.

The girls won all nine matches across the campaign, including a tense and exciting 41-40 victory over a strong Peter Symonds team.

Worthing then capped off a successful few weeks at the National Schools Finals.

A return of five wins from eight group matches ensured Worthing reached the semi-finals. Newcastle, Hartbury, Barking Abbey, St Albans High and Oakham all suffered defeat at the hands of Worthing as they booked a place in the final four.

In the semi-finals, Worthing lost to Bromsgrove School as they finished fourth in the country.

Coach Tina Price was proud of how her team performed and the the way the squad supported each other throughout the day.

Worthing are also on course to win the Sussex League – they are currently top with one match to play – and they will represent the South East at the National Colleges Championships in Nottingham later this month.