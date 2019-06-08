Worthing Excelsior eclipse time trial record

In Sunday’s Portsmouth North End 25, Nik Allen (51:42), Simon Steeles (56:08), Trevor Leeding (56:32) set a new Worthing Excelsior 25-mile team time trial record of 2hours 44minutes and 22seconds.

This was 20 seconds quicker than the previous best as set last season by Allen, Leeding and Neil Crowther.

Allen’s time equals his personal best and Steeles set an impressive best in only his third ever 25-mile time trial. Other times were Ian Cheesman (57:09), Mike O’Gorman (59:37), Colin Toppin (59:39).

Allen kept his 100 per cent record by winning the fourth in the club’s Don Lock Memorial Evening 10 series.

His time of 20:25 put him well clear of John McGrath (21:45) and Steeles (22:07).

Other times were Nolan Heather (22:20), Colin Barton (22:54), Trevor Leeding (22:57), Huw Williams (23:13), Rick Hughes (23:47), Mike O’Gorman (23:49), Karen McGrath (25:10), Robert Downham (25:23), Colin Miller (32:54).

Excelsior are sending a strong to next week’s national veterans 25-mile time trial in Suffolk.

