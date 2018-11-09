Worthing Gymnastics Club enjoy South East Regional medal success

Competition season is underway and Worthing Gymnastics Club has been reaping the rewards of a dedicated training programme developed over the year to secure a haul of 12 medals altogether so far.

South East Regional Qualifiers

The Men’s Artistic Gymnastic (MAG) squad competed at the MAG South East Regional Qualifiers for a place in the team to represent the region against the rest of Britain.

In the level three category we saw George Harvey finishing with a flourish in 2nd to earn silver and a place in the squad. During the same session but in the level 4 category Dan Vallance triumphantly secured a place in the team after coming top of his group out of age with gold.

Next up we saw George Ferris and Alfie Skinner competing for places in the level 2 category where George landed 4th spot and a space to represent the region but Alfie marginally missed out following a solid performance to come 6th as a reserve.

The national development grades will take place in Birmingham on Sunday 11th November where the boys will perform on six pieces of apparatus, each different to the other and requiring a combination of strength, mobility, endurance, flexibility, body control and co-ordination.

South East Regional Advanced Floor & Vault Competition

The advanced floor & vault team all medalled in their respective age groups at the South East Regional Advanced Floor & Vault Competition. Finlay Rolfe and Morgan Caulkin lead the way with golds, Ben Reeves secured silver and Oscar Rolfe and Eoin Robertson both brought home bronze.

Pegasus Invitational Floor & Vault Competition

At the Pegasus Invitational Floor & Vault Competition the intermediate squad started splendidly with Charlie Kriel grabbing gold and Harry Skinner coming second with silver.

Then came the girls, Ruby Miles battled for a 5th place rosette and Merle Skyes won silver. More stellar performances came from Isabelle Rodgers who won gold and Zita Ridgett taking home bronze - both also received awards for the highest score on floor.

Heather Sampford, Head Coach & Founder, said “Historically, our focus has been on competitive boys gymnastics which still remains strong and dynamic. Following the development of our newly qualified coaching team and leadership academy scheme we’re now able to extend these opportunities to our girls section who are having just as much success.”

Medals: Gold 5, Silver 4, Bronze 3