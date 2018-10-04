Worthing Indoor Bowls Club charity day success

Worthing Indoor Bowls Club raised more than £850 for Guild Care at a special charity day competition.

The all-day competition was supported by 20 teams of four from bowls clubs in the area and sponsored by Tarring carpet firm Wall Bros.

Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman popped in to show his support and met with ?? from Guild Care and organiser Kevin Buck.

The competition was divided into two sessions, with Take the Mick, made up of Mick and Colin Howard, Mike Muncey and John Collins, winning the first session.

Session two was won by Saints and Sinners, a team made up of Ray Baker, Chris Turner, and Ray and Rosemarie Phillips. They pipped Wendy Davies’ team, Golden Girls, by just two shots.

