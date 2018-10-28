Worthing Pavilion member collects prestigious award

Gordon Kibbles has been awarded a certificate of commendation for his services to Worthing Pavilion Bowls Club.

Kibbles has represented the club in local, regional and national competitions for over 21 years.

Multi-talented Pavilion member Kibbles started his coaching career, passing his first exam ten years ago.

Since passing his level three examination back in 2011, Kibbles has completed well over 2,000 hours of coaching at Pavilion and has taken up a role as county divisional coach.

His success with new Pavilion players has been exceptional, his patience and attention to detail are a real hallmark of his approach to coaching.

n Worthing Pavilion enjoyed success in the national over-60’s double rink, coming out 41-23 winners against Arun.

Pavilion will play Eastbourne in the next round.

Worthing Pavilion progressed to the second round of the Denny Cup with a 87-59 win over Palmerston on Saturday.

The club capped a fine weekend as they were 4-1 winners over Wey in the National Top Team event.

Have you read?

Midfielder goes back on decision to leave Worthing



Rumour Mill: Alonso new deal at Chelsea ... Inter Milan striker speaks out ... Real Madrid get warning



Worthing United no closer to naming new manager