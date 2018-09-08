Worthing play host to junior open event

Young golfers from all over the south recently descended on Worthing Golf Club for the combined junior open for girls and boys playing 18 holes on the lower course.

Worthing’s Rebecca Losh took the Pat Brown Trophy with a net score of 72. The trophy was donated by Pat to the junior section, who sadly is no longer with us, but during her time as a member was a huge supporter of aspiring players.

The Di Langridge Scratch Trophy was won by Lille-Beau Thorpe from Cowdray Park with a gross score of 82.

Both go forward to be entered into The Telegraph Vitality Junior Championship.

The boys’ were playing for the Alan Toley Cup which was won by Billy Groom from Worthing with 76 gross, Alexander Westerdijk from Goodwood was second (78 gross) and third George Pepper from Piltdown with 81 gross.

The nett competition for the Purnell Cup was won by Freddie Muggeridge from West Sussex with 69 nett, second Andrew Jones from Cooden Beach with 72 nett and third Baxter Atkins from Royal Eastbourne with 75 nett.

Worthing Golf Club’s vice captain David Hopkins and Anne Wilson, ladies captain, presented the prizes.

Have you read?

Glenn Murray is Brighton's greatest ever striker - Scott McCarthy



American tour could be on Brighton's radar in the next couple of years



Hinshelwood insists there's more to come despite Worthing's impressive start