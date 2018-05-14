Worthing’s St Paul’s Centre to host wrestling spectacular

A popular community centre is preparing to host a special half-term grappling event.

The St Paul’s Centre in Worthing continues to attract some of the biggest names in wrestling. Former American TNA superstars Doug Williams and Mark Haskins have already graced the arena since the Premier Wrestling Federation shows switched to the community hub last October.

Joel Redman – aka Oliver Grey, now back campaigning in the UK after a spell in America – and Zack Sabre, pictured, arguably the number-one British wrestler of the present day – are both in line to hit the St Paul’s stage in the coming months. And next up is former European heavyweight champion James Mason, whose last Worthing appearance was back in December, 2010, when he won the Worthing Trophy against a field that included Sabre, Andy Simmonz and Jonny Storm.

Mason, who the following year lifted the PWF title when he defeated Robbie Brookside at the Bournemouth International Centre, is among the stars who will be in action at the next Wrestling Spectacular in two weeks’ time, when St Paul’s hosts a big half-term event.

The star-studded line-up for the event, on Thursday, May 31, also includes globe-trotting Australian Josh ‘Shooter’ Zuccato, ‘Fantastic’ David Francisco from Portugal, Caribbean ace Gio ‘Slick’ Lombardo and Buddhist grappler Josef Kafka.

Tickets for the show, with discounts for advanced bookings, are available in person at the St Paul’s Centre, in Chapel Road, Worthing, and can be booked online via the venue’s website, stpaulsworthing.co.uk