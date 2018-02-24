Worthing Striders star on European stage

Worthing Striders Running Club took a team of 17 members to take on the recent Barcelona Half Marathon.

Striders’ small contingent made up some of the over 16,000 competitors to tackle the 13.1 mile course.

The race saw a new course record of 59mins 44secs set by Ethiopian Mule Wasihun.

Steve Fryer was the first Strider home in a fantastic time of 1:30:33.

Youngest entrant from the Worthing club, Sam Scrimgour, came home in a time 1:38:53 as he competed in his first-ever Half Marathon.

Just like Scrimgour, Striders treasurer Karen Thomas took on a Half Marathon for the very first time. Thomas done herself proud - despite struggling with tonsillitis - and crossed the finishing line in a respectable time. All club members enjoyed the experience of completing a race abroad and have already began planning for another international race in 2019.

Striders also had members compete in the Worthing Half Marathon on the same weekend.

Worthing Striders are a friendly club who welcome all abilities. If you would like to join for a trial run, see www.worthingstriders.co.uk for more information.